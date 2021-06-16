iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

FLOT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,466 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78.

