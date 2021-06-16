iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the May 13th total of 797,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.