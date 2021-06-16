iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 304.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

JKH stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.49 and a 1 year high of $420.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.63.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

