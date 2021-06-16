iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

IGM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $390.24. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.13. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $267.44 and a 52-week high of $392.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.