iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,569 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $237.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.99 and a 52-week high of $239.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.