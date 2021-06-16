iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.23. 227,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,374. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

