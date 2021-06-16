iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. 2,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,099. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

