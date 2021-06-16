Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE:JBL opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,352 shares of company stock worth $7,882,148. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.