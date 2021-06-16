Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,568,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,540,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JPHLF stock remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50. Japan Post has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $8.75.

Get Japan Post alerts:

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.