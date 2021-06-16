Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,568,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,540,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JPHLF stock remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50. Japan Post has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $8.75.
Japan Post Company Profile
