Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0485 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $298,346.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00061114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.00761327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.67 or 0.07754861 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

