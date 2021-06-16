JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 955 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.48).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of JD stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 909 ($11.88). 1,165,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 915.27. The stock has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.52. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

