Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Masco in a research report issued on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAS. Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

MAS opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

