Jill Anne Arias Sells 25,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,817,750.

FR opened at C$21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 69.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.61. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.7309928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

