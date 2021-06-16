Jill Anne Arias Sells 25,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,817,750.
FR opened at C$21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 69.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.61. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$30.75.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.7309928 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
