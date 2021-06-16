Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 215,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $431.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

