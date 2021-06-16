JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €191.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €191.00 ($224.71) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €193.64 ($227.82).

MTX opened at €211.70 ($249.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €205.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a one year high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

