JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 362,393 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.90% of Stericycle worth $117,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stericycle by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Stericycle by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -567.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

