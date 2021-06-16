JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.69% of Yandex worth $155,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

