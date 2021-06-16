JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of Plug Power worth $132,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

