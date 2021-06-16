JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,782,112 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,782,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.50% of NuVasive worth $118,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $47,459,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

