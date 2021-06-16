JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.50

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JESC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 499 ($6.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,965. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a PE ratio of -14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 333 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 512.47 ($6.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 493.17.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
