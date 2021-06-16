Julien Mininberg Sells 5,344 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $224.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.49. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $175.66 and a twelve month high of $265.97.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
