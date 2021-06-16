Julien Mininberg Sells 5,344 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $224.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.49. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $175.66 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

