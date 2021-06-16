KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $596.75 Million

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report $596.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.60 million and the highest is $609.10 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 1,253,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 879.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,747,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,718,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

