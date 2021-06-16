Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

NASDAQ KRT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 69,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,361. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.