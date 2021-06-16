Katalyo Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.60 million and $189,168.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00178601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00932459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.80 or 0.99768108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

