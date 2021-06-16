Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75.

In related news, insider Brett Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46), for a total value of A$30,585.00 ($21,846.43).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

