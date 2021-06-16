Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Kemper worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kemper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after purchasing an additional 453,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

