Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $51.22

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.22, but opened at $52.94. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $378,723.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

