Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $212,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,453,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,926,761.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,600. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.