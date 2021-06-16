Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $1,670,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.