Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

