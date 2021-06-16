Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,437 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $15,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,530 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

