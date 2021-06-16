Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 56,121 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

OIA stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

