Keyera (TSE:KEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.75

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.75 and last traded at C$35.54, with a volume of 75054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.17.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8697302 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

