Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,434 ($31.80) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,662.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54.

In other news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 3,000,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58), for a total value of £84,000,000 ($109,746,537.76).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

