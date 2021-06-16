Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $14.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE KRP opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.80. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

