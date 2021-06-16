Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,751. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

