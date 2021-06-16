King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,942 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

