King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intevac were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Intevac by 93.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intevac by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 million, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

