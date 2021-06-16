King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $62,760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $34,315,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $17,816,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $17,426,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALY opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.74 and a beta of 2.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

