King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,081 shares of company stock worth $58,350,068. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $340.13 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.70 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.