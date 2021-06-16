King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $370.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

