King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,031 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

