King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,842 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $149.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.