King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.24.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

