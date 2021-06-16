Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $11.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several research firms have commented on KGC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.27. 698,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,612,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

