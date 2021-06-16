Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.89. 12,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 230.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.