Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0122

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,819.64 and approximately $52.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

