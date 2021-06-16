Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715,451 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Bank of America worth $355,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.97.

BAC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. 3,944,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,348,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.