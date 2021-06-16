Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,793,100 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,204,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,793,100 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $241,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,756,238 shares of company stock valued at $103,262,747. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. 1,458,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,322,398. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

