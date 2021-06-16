Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KUBTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28. Kubota has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.